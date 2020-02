Becker’s Hospital Review: U.S. commits $1.16B to international vaccination effort

“[Subject to Congressional appropriations, the] U.S. is pledging $1.16 billion over the next three years to a global health partnership aiming to immunize 300 million children by 2025. … The $1.16 billion that the U.S. has committed includes $290 million in the fiscal year 2021 budget released Feb. 10…” (Vaidya, 2/12).