U.S. House Republicans Urge Trump Administration To Not Terminate WHO Relationship; Global Survey Examines U.S., Chinese Responses To Pandemic

“Despite alleging that the World Health Organization ‘enabled’ the Chinese government’s sweeping cover-up of the coronavirus pandemic’s origins, House Republicans are urging the Trump administration to reconsider its recent decision to terminate relations with the international body, arguing the U.S. can do more to affect change as a member. The recommendation is part of a new report issued by Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee Monday, which outlines the findings of a months-long investigation into the origins of the outbreak and Beijing’s efforts to ‘conceal the spread and novel nature of the virus’…” (Cohen, 6/15).

“…The lawmakers allege the WHO ‘enabled the CCP cover-up by failing to investigate and publicize reports conflicting with the official CCP, while at the same time praising the CCP’s response. In sum, the COVID-19 global pandemic could have been prevented if the CCP acted in a transparent and responsible manner.’ Despite the latest findings, the group maintained that they ‘do not believe the withdrawal of the United States or the establishment of a competing international organization is the correct path forward.’ ‘Instead, we believe the results of this investigation should inform our final recommendation — reform of the International Health Regulations and the WHO’…” (Meier, 6/15).

