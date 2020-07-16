IntraHealth International, FHWC Urge U.S. Policymakers To Restore WHO Relationship

IntraHealth International: IntraHealth, Frontline Health Workers Coalition Urge U.S. Policymakers to Maintain WHO Ties

“IntraHealth International joins the Frontline Health Workers Coalition in urging U.S. policymakers to restore the U.S.’s affiliation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and to cease moving forward on terminating the relationship. On July 6, the Trump administration began the year-long process to officially terminate the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. This decision threatens global health security and will impede the U.S. and other countries in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and other critical health needs…” (7/15).