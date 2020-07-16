menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

IntraHealth International, FHWC Urge U.S. Policymakers To Restore WHO Relationship

Jul 16, 2020

IntraHealth International: IntraHealth, Frontline Health Workers Coalition Urge U.S. Policymakers to Maintain WHO Ties
“IntraHealth International joins the Frontline Health Workers Coalition in urging U.S. policymakers to restore the U.S.’s affiliation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and to cease moving forward on terminating the relationship. On July 6, the Trump administration began the year-long process to officially terminate the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. This decision threatens global health security and will impede the U.S. and other countries in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and other critical health needs…” (7/15).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.