U.S. House Democrats FY21 State, Foreign Operations Spending Bill Would Increase Overall Funding, Provide Specific Funds For COVID-19 Response, Require Payment To WHO

Bloomberg Law: Democrats Rebuff Trump on WHO, Seek International Spending Boost

“House Democrats’ fiscal 2021 State and Foreign Operations spending bill would boost overall funding, set aside $10 billion for the coronavirus response, and require President Donald Trump’s administration to send funds to the World Health Organization. … The House Appropriations State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee is scheduled to consider the legislation on Monday at 4 p.m. The U.S. would be required to send $200 million to the World Health Organization within 60 days of enactment of the legislation, despite Trump’s decision to cut off funding for the group…” (Fitzpatrick, 7/5).