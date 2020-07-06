menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.S. House Democrats FY21 State, Foreign Operations Spending Bill Would Increase Overall Funding, Provide Specific Funds For COVID-19 Response, Require Payment To WHO

Jul 06, 2020

Bloomberg Law: Democrats Rebuff Trump on WHO, Seek International Spending Boost
“House Democrats’ fiscal 2021 State and Foreign Operations spending bill would boost overall funding, set aside $10 billion for the coronavirus response, and require President Donald Trump’s administration to send funds to the World Health Organization. … The House Appropriations State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee is scheduled to consider the legislation on Monday at 4 p.m. The U.S. would be required to send $200 million to the World Health Organization within 60 days of enactment of the legislation, despite Trump’s decision to cut off funding for the group…” (Fitzpatrick, 7/5).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.