U.S. House Draft FY21 Foreign Aid Spending Bill Provides Funding For Global COVID-19 Response, WHO, Includes Global HER Act

Devex: House boosts foreign aid funding, adds $10B for COVID-19 response

“The U.S. House of Representatives appropriations committee on Monday released its draft foreign aid bill for fiscal year 2021, including more funding overall, about $10 billion for global COVID-19 response, and specific funds for the World Health Organization…” (Saldinger, 7/7).

The Hill: House spending bill counters Trump threat to cut WHO funding

“A spending bill released by House Democrats on Sunday would provide funding to the World Health Organization following President Trump’s threat to withhold U.S. contributions. The annual spending bill … rejected a slew of major requests from Trump to cut money for international and foreign policy programs…” (Elis, 7/6).

The Hill: House Democrats move to permanently restore funding for abortion access abroad

“House Democrats are working to repeal restrictions imposed by the Trump administration that block U.S. foreign aid from helping fund programs that provide women access to an abortion as part of a $66 billion spending bill. The proposal, part of the House Appropriations Committee’s annual State and Foreign Operations bill, would permanently repeal the Trump administration’s ‘Global Gag Rule,’ also known as the Mexico City policy … The move is part of the Global HER Act, introduced by Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) in February, and would also prohibit current and past funds from being used under the banner of the Mexico City policy…” (Kelly, 7/6).