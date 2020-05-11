News Outlets Examine U.S. Government Efforts To Study Coronavirus Among Children, Possible Treatments, Meet Demand For Possible Vaccine

The Hill: NIH launching study into coronavirus impacts on children

“The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is launching a major study into the coronavirus’s impacts on children in an effort to better understand how many children are infected and what impacts the virus has on their bodies…” (Wilson, 5/8).

POLITICO: Why the U.S. isn’t prepared to meet overwhelming demand for a coronavirus vaccine

“Meeting the overwhelming demand for a successful coronavirus vaccine will require a historic amount of coordination between scientists, drugmakers and the government. The nation’s supply chain isn’t anywhere close to ready for such an effort…” (Owermohle, 5/11).

STAT: Inside the NIH’s controversial decision to stop its big remdesivir study

“…The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has described to STAT in new detail how it made its fateful decision: to start giving remdesivir to patients who had been assigned to receive a placebo in the study, essentially limiting researchers’ ability to collect more data about whether the drug saves lives — something the study, called ACTT-1, suggests but does not prove. In the trial, 8% of the participants given remdesivir died, compared with 11.6% of the placebo group, a difference that was not statistically significant…” (Herper, 5/11).