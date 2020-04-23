U.S. Department Of State Publishes Press Statements, Briefing Transcript On U.S. Global Response To COVID-19

U.S. Department of State: The United States Continues Leadership in the Global COVID-19 Response With More Than $270 Million in Additional U.S. Foreign Assistance

In a press statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses the additional $270 million in U.S. foreign assistance for the global COVID-19 response and notes, “This new funding will provide approximately $170 million in humanitarian aid to allow communities in some of the most at-risk countries to prepare for, and respond to the pandemic. At the same time, we are also providing more than $100 million to help governments, civil society, and the private sector prepare for, mitigate, and address second-order economic, civilian-security, stabilization, and governance impacts of COVID-19” (4/22).

U.S. Department of State: The United States and ASEAN are Partnering to Defeat COVID-19, Build Long-Term Resilience, and Support Economic Recovery

In a press statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses the ongoing U.S. partnership with ASEAN countries to address the COVID-19 pandemic, build resilience, and support economic recovery. Pompeo notes, “We commit to continue to build for the future based upon the tried and true principles that we share — ASEAN centrality, openness, transparency, a rules-based framework, good governance, and respect for sovereignty” (4/22).

U.S. Department of State: Background Briefing with a Senior Administration Official on COVID-19 in Africa and the U.S. Response

During this telephone briefing, a senior administration official from the National Security Council provides an update on the U.S. response to COVID-19 in Africa (4/22).