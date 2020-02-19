menu

U.S. CDC Announces Quarantine For All Diamond Princess Cruise Passengers, Warns Additional Cases Possible On Ship

Feb 19, 2020

Financial Times: U.S. warns against releasing Diamond Princess passengers in Japan
“The hundreds of passengers being released by Japan from the Diamond Princess posed an ‘ongoing risk’ of spreading the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control warned as about 500 people began disembarking from the stricken cruise ship. The leading American public health institute said that attempts to quarantine the 3,700 passengers who were on board the vessel moored off Yokohama had been ineffective, after several hundred people on board contracted the infection…” (Harding/Woodhouse, 2/19).

Additional coverage of the handling of COVID-19 cases on cruise ships is available from New York Times (2), Quartz, Reuters, and Wall Street Journal.

