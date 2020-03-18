menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

MMWR Article Discusses Investigation Findings Of COVID-19 Cases Among Quarantined Cruise Ship’s Crew

Mar 18, 2020

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Initial Investigation of Transmission of COVID-19 Among Crew Members During Quarantine of a Cruise Ship — Yokohama, Japan, February 2020
Hajime Kamiya, researcher with the Field Epidemiology Training Program at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Tokyo, Japan, and colleagues describe findings from the initial phase of an investigation of COVID-19 cases among crew members on the cruise chip quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, in February (3/17).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.