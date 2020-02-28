menu

U.S. Agrees To Sanctions Waiver To Allow For Humanitarian Aid Transactions With Iran’s Central Bank

Feb 28, 2020

Reuters: U.S. grants sanctions waiver to ease humanitarian aid to Iran
“The United States on Thursday granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions with Iran’s sanctioned central bank, a move it said was in step with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian aid channel. The newly created channel, which the U.S. Treasury Department said became fully operational on Thursday as it granted the license, would allow for companies to send food, medicine, and other critical supplies to Iran…” (Ahmann, 2/27).

