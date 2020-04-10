Trump Administration Officials Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, Hear Calls To Loosen Iran Sanctions

CNN Business: White House reverses position after blocking health officials from appearing on CNN

“Vice President Mike Pence’s office reversed course on Thursday afternoon, after declining for days to allow the nation’s top health officials to appear on CNN and discuss the coronavirus pandemic, in what was an attempt to pressure the network into carrying the White House’s lengthy daily briefings in full…” (Darcy, 4/10).

CNN: Barr calls coronavirus restrictions ‘draconian’ while health experts say they’re helping lower death projections

“Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday called current restrictions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus ‘draconian,’ as the White House coronavirus task force’s health experts have lauded such measures as helpful to lowering the rate of spread…” (Shortell/Stracqualursi, 4/9).

Roll Call: Calls grow for Trump to relax humanitarian sanctions on Iran

“The Trump administration is coming under increasing pressure to modify its sanctions on Iran to allow medicine and medical equipment to be imported into the Islamic Republic, which is struggling to manage a coronavirus health disaster…” (Oswald, 4/9).