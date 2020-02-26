U.N. Official Warns Humanitarian Crisis In Syria Reaches ‘Horrifying New Level’

NPR: U.N.: Humanitarian Crisis In Syria Reaches ‘Horrifying New Level’

“The humanitarian crisis in Syria has reached a ‘horrifying new level,’ according to a U.N. official. That’s how Mark Lowcock, the United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, described conditions in northwest Syria, based on eyewitness accounts from U.N. staff in and around Idlib province…” (Kritz, 2/25).