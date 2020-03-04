menu

Humanitarian Crisis In Syria Represents World’s Largest; U.S. Announces Additional $108M In Aid

Mar 04, 2020

AP: U.N.: World’s biggest humanitarian crisis in Syria northwest
“The top U.N. humanitarian official for Syria said Tuesday the crisis in northwest Idlib where nearly one million people have fled to avoid escalating hostilities is ‘probably the biggest crisis we have in the world today’…” (Lederer, 3/3).

Bloomberg: U.S. Announces $108m in Humanitarian Aid For Syrian People
“U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration announced that it will give an additional $108 million in humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people…” (Kjuka, 3/3).

U.N. News: U.N. ‘determined to stand by the people of Syria’ says Lowcock, as grave humanitarian crisis intensifies around Idlib
“The United Nations is ‘determined to stand by’ civilians across Syria’s war-torn northwest, as ‘a grave humanitarian crisis’ continues, the U.N. emergency relief chief said on Tuesday. Speaking from Hatay, along the Turkish side of the border with Syria, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, said that displaced civilians were ‘struggling to survive in horrific conditions’…” (3/3).

