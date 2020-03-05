U.N. Appeals For $253M To Address Growing Food Insecurity In Haiti; USAID’s Green Answers Questions In Congressional Hearing

Miami Herald: Millions of Haitians are facing famine. U.N. appeals for $253 million to address crisis.

“With millions of Haitians potentially facing famine, the United Nations on Wednesday launched an emergency humanitarian appeal seeking $253 million to help the most vulnerable and in need of assistance. … [Bruno Lemarquis, the U.N humanitarian coordinator for Haiti, told journalists in New York,] 4.6 million Haitians, or 40% of Haiti’s estimated 11 million residents, today are facing a humanitarian crisis…” (Charles, 3/4).

Miami Herald/C-SPAN: USAID on the crisis in Haiti

“[U.S. Agency for International Development] Administrator Mark Green is asked about Haiti during a budget request by members of Congress…” (3/4).