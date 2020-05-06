WHO Cautions Against Traditional Medicines To Treat COVID-19 In Africa; Ireland Pledges €18M To Support Gavi’s Pandemic Efforts; COVID-19 Could Lead To Social Unrest, Famine In Haiti

AFRICA

Al Jazeera: Coronavirus heightens anxiety among LGBTQ Nigerians with HIV (Dayo, 5/4).

CIDRAP News: As exponential COVID-19 spread hits parts of Africa, WHO issues advisory on traditional medicines (Schnirring, 5/5).

DW: COVID-19: WHO cautions against the use of traditional herbs in Africa (Mugabi, 5/5).

Quartz Africa: The challenge with African countries promoting traditional cures for Covid-19 without research (Ekonde, 5/6).

U.N. News: Food insecurity in West Africa could leave 43 million at risk as coronavirus hits (5/5).

ASIA

AP: Virus outbreak in India market could cause cases to snowball (Ghosal/Schmall, 5/6).

Reuters: Exclusive: Bangladesh’s Beximco to begin producing COVID-19 drug remdesivir — COO (Siddiqui/Paul, 5/5).

Xinhua: Interview: Australian trial of TB vaccine for COVID-19 expands internationally (Murray, 5/5).

EUROPE

CNN: U.K. coronavirus adviser resigns after reports his lover visited during lockdown (Veselinovic/Smith-Spark, 5/6).

POLITICO: Europe’s economy, employment dive in pandemic fallout (Smith-Meyer, 5/6).

Reuters: Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,000 for fourth straight day (Stolyarov, 5/6).

Xinhua: Ireland pledges 18 mln euros to GAVI in support of global COVID-19 fight (5/4).

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

The Guardian: Chile: pandemic highlights health crisis as lockdown halts inequality protests (Bartlett, 5/5).

Miami Herald: COVID could lead to social unrest and even famine in Haiti, global health experts warn (Charles, 5/5).

Reuters: Prison contagion in Americas ‘deeply worrying,’ U.N. says (Farge, 5/5).

Reuters: Ecuador indigenous community fears extinction from COVID-19 (Valencia, 5/5).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Palestinians fear outbreak in Jerusalem’s ‘no man’s land’ (Daraghmeh/Krauss, 5/6).

New York Times: Herd Immunity, or Big 2nd Wave? Israel Antibody Testing Hopes to Find Out (Halbfinger, 5/5).

NPR: Migrants Are Among The Worst Hit By COVID-19 In Saudi Arabia And Gulf Countries (Sherlock, 5/5).

Reuters: U.N. Palestinian refugee agency operating on ‘month-to-month’ basis due to U.S. aid cut: official (Ayyub/al-Mughrabi, 5/5).

Reuters: Yemen’s Houthis report first coronavirus case with death in Sanaa hotel (Ghobari et al., 5/5).

Reuters: Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus (Sediqi et al., 5/5).

NORTH AMERICA

The Hill: Mexico thanks Trump for shipment of hundreds of ventilators (Moreno, 5/5).

New York Times: New Studies Add to Evidence that Children May Transmit the Coronavirus (Mandavilli, 5/5).