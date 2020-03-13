U.N. Agencies, SG Call For Peace In Syria As War Enters 10th Year, Warn More Humanitarian Aid Needed

DW: 5 million Syrian children in need due to war

“The U.N. children’s organization UNICEF issued a plea on Friday to support Syrian children as the war in Syria nears the start of its 10th year. … From 2014 through the end of 2019, 5,427 children were killed, UNICEF said in its Syria 9 March 2020 report. The report also estimated that over 5 million children are in need inside Syria and 2.5 million more in neighboring countries…” (Burack, 3/13).

The Lancet: Health care in the Syrian conflict: 9 years on

“The Syrian war enters its tenth year on March 15 with little hope for a definitive end to a conflict that has caused massive destruction and humanitarian crisis for more than 6·1 million internally displaced people and 5·6 million refugees. In the past year alone, the number of people without reliable access to food rose by more than 20% to almost 8 million while half a million children are chronically malnourished, says the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)…” (Devi, 3/14).

Reuters: More than 500 medical sites struck in Syria since 2016: WHO

“The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that it has documented more than 500 military attacks on medical facilities in Syria since it began counting them in 2016, with nearly as many deaths among staff and patients…” (Farge, 3/11).

U.N. News: War in Syria: ‘Carnage’, flouting of rights and international law, must stop: Guterres

“U.N. agencies have underscored their commitment to continue supporting civilians affected by the war in Syria, which this month enters its tenth year. The Secretary-General issued a statement on Thursday, declaring that ‘we cannot allow the tenth year to result in the same carnage, the same flouting of human rights and international humanitarian law.’ U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday highlighted the need for a peaceful solution to the crisis in a message posted on his Twitter account…” (3/12).