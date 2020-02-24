U.N. SG Guterres Urges End To ‘Man-Made’ Humanitarian Crisis In Syria; Northwest Region Faces Disease Outbreaks After Hospitals Bombed

AFP: U.N. chief urges new transit point for aid to Syria

“U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the Security Council to authorize a new passage point on the Turkish border to allow humanitarian aid to reach the embattled population of northeast Syria, where medical supplies are running short. The recommendation came in a report issued Friday to Council members and seen Saturday by AFP…” (2/22).

SciDev.Net: Idlib facing disease outbreak after hospitals bombed

“Health services in north-west Syria are in crisis and refugees in crowded camps are facing infectious disease outbreaks as hospitals come under attack, medical workers say…” (Al-Ali, 2/21).

U.N. News: U.N. chief appeals for end to Syria’s ‘man-made humanitarian nightmare’

“In a tersely delivered statement on Friday, the U.N. Secretary-General appealed for an end to the ‘man-made humanitarian nightmare’ currently unfolding in Syria, where ongoing military operations in the north-west have displaced hundreds of thousands amid bitter winter temperatures. ‘The message is clear. There is no military solution for the Syrian crisis,’ António Guterres said, addressing journalists at U.N. Headquarters in New York. ‘The only possible solution remains political. This man-made humanitarian nightmare for the long-suffering Syrian people must stop. It must stop now’…” (2/21).