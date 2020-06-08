menu

U.K.’s DFID Pausing Some Aid Budget Decisions Amid Economic Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Jun 08, 2020

Devex: Exclusive: DFID pauses ‘some new decisions’ as aid budget expected to fall
“The U.K.’s Department for International Development has confirmed it is pausing some decisions on aid spending, as the government grapples with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. A document sent to DFID suppliers and seen by Devex highlighted the government’s warning of a ‘significant recession’ and said this could impact the official development assistance budget…” (Worley, 6/5).

