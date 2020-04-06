menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized With Coronavirus As Nations Worldwide Continue To Implement Mitigation Strategies

Apr 06, 2020

AFRICA

Al Jazeera: Nigeria: Aid workers warn 2 million displaced at risk of COVID-19 (4/5).

AP: ‘Complete collapse of economies’ ahead as Africa faces virus (Muhumuza, 4/5).

BBC: South Africa’s ruthlessly efficient fight against coronavirus (Harding, 4/3).

Financial Times: African health officials warn of chronic medical shortages (Munshi, 4/5).

Forbes: The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Causing Kenya’s Maasai To Change Its Ancient Habits (Wight, 4/5).

Global Press Journal: In African Markets, Authorities Struggle to Control Risk of Coronavirus (Mutombo et al., 4/5).

The Hill: Why Africa is at risk of a coronavirus catastrophe (Wilson, 4/4).

Quartz Africa: South Africa’s leadership in HIV research is galvanizing to tackle coronavirus and develop tests (Wild, 4/2).

U.N. News: Coronavirus restrictions hamper aid access for Sudanese in need (4/3).

ASIA

Devex: In Myanmar’s Rakhine state, conflict and internet blackout mar COVID-19 response (Long, 4/6).

Financial Times: South Korea’s factories stretched to limit churning out virus tests (Jung-a et al., 4/5).

The Guardian: Bangladesh sends food aid to sex workers as industry goes into lockdown (Ahmed, 4/6).

Los Angeles Times: North Korea’s official coronavirus count: Zero. Why that claim is hard to believe (Kim, 4/4).

Reuters: South Korea reports fewer than 50 new infections earning WHO praise (Shin/Roh, 4/5).

Reuters: India curbs diagnostic testing kit exports as virus spreads (Dasgupta et al., 4/5).

EUROPE

AP: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus (Lawless, 4/4).

Reuters: Russia’s coronavirus cases jump by almost 1,000 in 24 hours (Stolyarov/Teterevleva, 4/6).

Reuters: Italy starts to look ahead to ‘phase two’ as COVID-19 death toll slows (Mackenzie/Piovaccari, 4/5).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: Desperate hunt for food by Peru’s poor amid virus quarantine (Briceno, 4/6).

Reuters: Brazil lawmakers pass ‘war budget’ as coronavirus cases top 10,000 (Mello, 4/4).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: From Iran’s hot zone, Afghans flee home, spreading virus (Akhgar/Ahmed, 4/6).

Reuters: Iran warns of coronavirus surge after many ignore ‘stay home’ rules (4/4).

Tehran Times: Envoy says economic, banking restrictions on Iran amid pandemic amounts to ‘crime against humanity’ (4/4).

Tehran Times: Iranian diplomat says U.S. sanctions will lead to humanitarian catastrophe (4/4).

U.N. News: Iraq: U.N. health agency helps beat ‘latest bottleneck’ in COVID-19 battle (4/5).

NORTH AMERICA

CNBC: These ‘disease hunters’ developed a novel technique for tracking pandemics after 9/11, but lost funding right before COVID-19 (Farr, 4/4).

New York Times: Coronavirus Models Offer the Big Picture, Not the Details of What May Come (Austen, 4/3).

Reuters: Mexican president pitches frugal economic plan against coronavirus (Jorgic/Graham, 4/5).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.