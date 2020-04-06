U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized With Coronavirus As Nations Worldwide Continue To Implement Mitigation Strategies

AFRICA

Al Jazeera: Nigeria: Aid workers warn 2 million displaced at risk of COVID-19 (4/5).

AP: ‘Complete collapse of economies’ ahead as Africa faces virus (Muhumuza, 4/5).

BBC: South Africa’s ruthlessly efficient fight against coronavirus (Harding, 4/3).

Financial Times: African health officials warn of chronic medical shortages (Munshi, 4/5).

Forbes: The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Causing Kenya’s Maasai To Change Its Ancient Habits (Wight, 4/5).

Global Press Journal: In African Markets, Authorities Struggle to Control Risk of Coronavirus (Mutombo et al., 4/5).

The Hill: Why Africa is at risk of a coronavirus catastrophe (Wilson, 4/4).

Quartz Africa: South Africa’s leadership in HIV research is galvanizing to tackle coronavirus and develop tests (Wild, 4/2).

U.N. News: Coronavirus restrictions hamper aid access for Sudanese in need (4/3).

ASIA

Devex: In Myanmar’s Rakhine state, conflict and internet blackout mar COVID-19 response (Long, 4/6).

Financial Times: South Korea’s factories stretched to limit churning out virus tests (Jung-a et al., 4/5).

The Guardian: Bangladesh sends food aid to sex workers as industry goes into lockdown (Ahmed, 4/6).

Los Angeles Times: North Korea’s official coronavirus count: Zero. Why that claim is hard to believe (Kim, 4/4).

Reuters: South Korea reports fewer than 50 new infections earning WHO praise (Shin/Roh, 4/5).

Reuters: India curbs diagnostic testing kit exports as virus spreads (Dasgupta et al., 4/5).

EUROPE

AP: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus (Lawless, 4/4).

Reuters: Russia’s coronavirus cases jump by almost 1,000 in 24 hours (Stolyarov/Teterevleva, 4/6).

Reuters: Italy starts to look ahead to ‘phase two’ as COVID-19 death toll slows (Mackenzie/Piovaccari, 4/5).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: Desperate hunt for food by Peru’s poor amid virus quarantine (Briceno, 4/6).

Reuters: Brazil lawmakers pass ‘war budget’ as coronavirus cases top 10,000 (Mello, 4/4).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: From Iran’s hot zone, Afghans flee home, spreading virus (Akhgar/Ahmed, 4/6).

Reuters: Iran warns of coronavirus surge after many ignore ‘stay home’ rules (4/4).

Tehran Times: Envoy says economic, banking restrictions on Iran amid pandemic amounts to ‘crime against humanity’ (4/4).

Tehran Times: Iranian diplomat says U.S. sanctions will lead to humanitarian catastrophe (4/4).

U.N. News: Iraq: U.N. health agency helps beat ‘latest bottleneck’ in COVID-19 battle (4/5).

NORTH AMERICA

CNBC: These ‘disease hunters’ developed a novel technique for tracking pandemics after 9/11, but lost funding right before COVID-19 (Farr, 4/4).

New York Times: Coronavirus Models Offer the Big Picture, Not the Details of What May Come (Austen, 4/3).

Reuters: Mexican president pitches frugal economic plan against coronavirus (Jorgic/Graham, 4/5).