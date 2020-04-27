Trump Commits To Sending Ventilators To Countries In Africa, Asia, Latin America

The Hill: Trump adds Africa to growing list of areas U.S. sending ventilators

“President Trump committed this week to sending ventilators to various countries around the world, including in Latin America, Asia, and Africa, as nations seek to stem the health crisis from the coronavirus outbreak. Trump said in recent days that his administration would send ventilators to Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, and Indonesia. On Saturday, he announced the U.S. would also send devices to Ethiopia…” (Axelrod, 4/25).