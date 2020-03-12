Senior Research Officer At ODI Discusses Potential Implications Of Coronavirus On Vulnerable Populations
Overseas Development Institute: From pandemics to poverty: the implications of coronavirus for the furthest behind
Vidya Diwakar, senior research officer at ODI, discusses the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on vulnerable populations and the “critical need to situate the response to the coronavirus within wider risk-informed development strategies, to ensure the inclusion of those furthest behind, who may otherwise face the worst effects of the pandemic in the months ahead” (3/10).