CFR Experts Discuss Potential Impact Of Novel Coronavirus On International Cooperation

Lawfare: No Nation Can Fight Coronavirus on Its Own

Thomas Bollyky, director, and Samantha Kiernan, research associate, both at the global health program at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), discuss the role of pandemics in international cooperation, writing, “Microbes have continued to inspire episodes of cooperation among even bitter rivals. … Perhaps a pandemic of novel coronavirus, if it occurs, would be a sufficiently frightening antagonist to force international cooperation, even at a moment that otherwise has proved inhospitable to global governance” (2/12).