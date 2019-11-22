SDGs Increasingly Mentioned During Impact Investing Conference

Devex: A deepening relationship between impact investing and the SDGs

“There may be a shift underway in the impact investing sector to increasingly link it to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, if the conversation at this week’s Global Steering Group for Impact Investment’s annual summit is any indication. From GSG chairman Ronald Cohen’s opening remarks, through many of the speeches, panels, and conversations, the SDGs kept getting mentioned — a marked difference from the summit a year ago…” (Saldinger, 11/21).