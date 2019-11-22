menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

SDGs Increasingly Mentioned During Impact Investing Conference

Nov 22, 2019

Devex: A deepening relationship between impact investing and the SDGs
“There may be a shift underway in the impact investing sector to increasingly link it to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, if the conversation at this week’s Global Steering Group for Impact Investment’s annual summit is any indication. From GSG chairman Ronald Cohen’s opening remarks, through many of the speeches, panels, and conversations, the SDGs kept getting mentioned — a marked difference from the summit a year ago…” (Saldinger, 11/21).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.