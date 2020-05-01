Editorials, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Search For Vaccine, Potential Impact On SDGs

The Atlantic: You Should Politicize the Coronavirus

Helen Lewis, staff writer at the Atlantic and author (5/1).

The Atlantic: The Pandemic Will Make America Stronger

Kori Schake, director of foreign and defense policy at the American Enterprise Institute (5/1).

Bloomberg: Maybe the Pandemic Will Never End

Narayana Kocherlakota, professor of economics at the University of Rochester (4/30).

CNBC: Op-Ed: Why despite COVID-19, Africa cannot lose sight of the Sustainable Development Goals

Cobus Oosthuizen, dean of Milpark Business School (4/29).

The Conversation: Why a campaign to champion all vaccines matters now more than ever

Katherine E. Gallagher, assistant professor of epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and colleagues (4/30).

Devex: Opinion: World Bank needs to make fragility a central priority in the COVID-19 era

Gary Milante, program director and focal point for the Global Registry of Violent Deaths initiative, and Robert Muggah, co-founder of the Igarapé Institute and the SecDev Group, and adviser at the Global Parliament of Mayors (4/30).

Forbes: Lessons From Ebola: It’s Not Enough To Fight One Disease Outbreak — You Have To Build Systems That Can Prevent The Next Ones

Raj Panjabi, CEO of Last Mile Health and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, and Olivia Leland, founder and CEO of Co-Impact (4/30).

Foreign Affairs: Public Health Calls for Solidarity, Not Warfare

Natalia Linos, social epidemiologist and executive director of the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University, and Mary T. Bassett, director of the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard (4/30).

Foreign Affairs: Finding a Vaccine Is Only the First Step

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Board chair of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and WHO special envoy on the global collaboration to fight COVID-19 (4/30).

Globe and Mail: We should be proud of the WHO’s pandemic response

Peter A. Singer, special advisor to the director general of the WHO and adjunct professor of medicine at the University of Toronto (4/30).

The Guardian: Africa’s heavy-handed lockdown policing must not become the new normal

Karen Allen, consultant to the Institute for Security Studies, and Anton du Plessis, executive director of the Institute for Security Studies (5/1).

The Hill: The administration should look to a national security approach in fighting COVID-19

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.), member of the House Armed Services Committee (4/30).

IPS: Only Sustainable Investment & Global Cooperation Can Counter COVID’s Blow to SDGs

Jay Collins, vice chair for Banking Capital Markets and Advisory at Citigroup (4/30).

The Lancet: COVID-19: remaking the social contract

Editorial Board (5/2).

The Lancet: Offline: A global health crisis? No, something far worse

Richard Horton, editor in chief of The Lancet (5/2).

New York Magazine: Why Humanity Will Probably Botch the Next Pandemic, Too

Eric Levitz, senior writer at New York Magazine (4/30).

New York Times: In a Crisis, True Leaders Stand Out

Editorial Board (4/30).

New York Times: Get Ready for the Global Fight Over Vaccines

Stuart Blume, author (4/30).

New York Times: How Long Will a Vaccine Really Take?

Stuart A. Thompson, writer and graphics director for Times Opinion (4/30).

New York Times: What if We Already Have a Coronavirus Vaccine?

Melinda Wenner Moyer, science and health writer and author (5/1).

Project Syndicate: A Pledge for Africa

Abiy Ahmed, prime minister of Ethiopia (5/1).

Project Syndicate: The Conspiratorial Style in Pandemic Politics

Hugo Drochon, assistant professor of political theory at the University of Nottingham and author (5/1).

Science: COVID-19 amidst Ebola’s retreat

John Ditekemena, associate professor at Kinshasa School of Public Health at the University of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (5/1).

Scientific American: The Fight against COVID-19 Threatens to Cause Collateral Health Damage

Rachel Issaka, assistant professor of medicine in gastroenterology at the University of Washington and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (5/1).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Opinion: Rebuilding a more resilient planet

Karina Gould, Canada’s minister of international development (5/1).

Washington Post: Bill Gates is wrong. China’s coronavirus coverup is not a ‘distraction’

Josh Rogin, columnist at the Washington Post (4/30).

Washington Post: It’ll take more than just scientists to stem this pandemic

Fareed Zakaria, foreign affairs columnist for the Washington Post, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, and contributing editor for The Atlantic (4/30).