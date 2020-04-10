menu

Scientists Working To Understand Immunity To Novel Coronavirus, Whether Patients’ Infections Can ‘Reactivate’

Apr 10, 2020

Scientific American: What Immunity to COVID-19 Really Means
“…At this early stage of understanding the new coronavirus, it is unclear where COVID-19 falls on the immunity spectrum. Although most people with SARS-CoV-2 seem to produce antibodies, ‘we simply don’t know yet what it takes to be effectively protected from this infection,’ says Dawn Bowdish, a professor of pathology and molecular medicine and Canada Research Chair in Aging and Immunity at McMaster University in Ontario. Researchers are scrambling to answer two questions: How long do SARS-CoV-2 antibodies stick around? And do they protect against reinfection?…” (McKenna, 4/10).

Bloomberg: Coronavirus May ‘Reactivate’ in Cured Patients, Korean CDC Says (Park, 4/9).

Financial Times: Mystery surrounds ‘cured’ patients who tested positive (White/Jung-a, 4/10).

