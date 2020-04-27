menu

‘No Evidence’ People Recovered From COVID-19 Have Sufficient Immunity To Virus, WHO Warns

Apr 27, 2020

U.N. News: ‘No evidence’ that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected, says WHO
“The U.N. World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection. In a scientific brief issued on Friday, the U.N. health agency said there was no proof that one-time infection could lead to immunity, and ‘laboratory tests that detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 [the virus that causes COVID-19] in people…need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability’…” (4/25).

Additional coverage of the WHO brief and the likelihood of a novel coronavirus vaccine is available from AFP, Financial Times, and Reuters.

