WHO To Set Research Agenda For Novel Coronavirus, As Scientists Work To Develop Experimental Vaccines, Patients Seek Effective Treatments

Reuters: WHO convening experts on drugs, vaccines to set coronavirus research agenda

“Hundreds of experts will meet in Geneva next Tuesday and Wednesday to set research and development priorities for coronavirus drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines to combat the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday…” (Nebehay, 2/5).

STAT: In effort to develop coronavirus vaccine, outbreak expert sees ‘hardest problem’ of his career

“As China struggles to contain an epidemic caused by a new coronavirus, science is racing to develop vaccines to blunt the outbreak’s impact. Central to the effort is CEPI — the Oslo, Norway-based Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations — a global partnership created to spearhead development of vaccines in just this type of emergency…” (Branswell, 2/6).

Wall Street Journal: China’s Coronavirus Outbreak Prompts Patients to Scramble for Remedies

“Desperate for a cure for the new coronavirus spreading quickly across the country, Chinese families are flocking online to seek experimental remedies that might be effective against the virus, despite government warnings that no proven treatment has been found…” (Chin/Wang, 2/6).

