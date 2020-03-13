Science Examines Ousted Cancer Researcher’s Experience With NIH Investigations Into Alleged Funding Violations Related To China

Science: Fired cancer scientist says ‘good people are being crushed’ by overzealous probes into possible Chinese ties

“…According to [the Moffitt Cancer Center], [researcher Pearlie Epling-Burnette] and five other senior scientists got the boot because they were involved in collaborations with institutions in China that ‘violated multiple Moffitt policies and federal grant standards.’ But the 59-year-old Epling-Burnette, an immunologist who began working at Moffitt in 1988 and held its equivalent of tenure, disputes that conclusion. In an exclusive interview with ScienceInsider, she says she is being blamed for things that never happened. … Moffitt declined to respond to Epling-Burnette’s comments, saying only that it ‘stands behind the findings of its investigation’…” (Mervis, 3/11).