Samoa Shuts Down Government For 2 Days To Focus On Response To Deadly Measles Outbreak

Dec 03, 2019

Washington Post: Samoa government to close for two days amid measles outbreak that has killed dozens of children
“Samoa announced it would shut down its government for two days so that public officials can combat a dangerous measles outbreak that has killed 53 people and infected 3,728. The Pacific island nation has raced to vaccinate its children and other residents since an outbreak was declared on Oct. 16. Its youngest citizens are at the greatest risk, as 48 of the deaths so far have been children under the age of 4…” (Epstein, 12/2).

Additional coverage of the outbreak and response is available from The Hill, NPR, and The Telegraph.

