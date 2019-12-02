More Than 50 People, Mostly Children Under 5, Dead In Worsening Measles Outbreak In Samoa

AP: 50 children killed by measles in Samoa as outbreak worsens

“Samoa’s government said Monday that another five children had died within the past day from a measles outbreak, bringing the death toll from the epidemic to more than 50 as authorities race to vaccinate the entire population. … In all, 53 people have died in the outbreak since late October, including one adult and two older teenagers. Most of those who have died have been babies and young infants, including 23 children aged less than 1 and 25 children aged between 1 and 4…” (Perry, 12/1).

Additional coverage of the outbreak is available from BBC and NPR.