CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Evaluation of the Effectiveness of Surveillance and Containment Measures for the First 100 Patients with COVID-19 in Singapore — January 2 — February 29, 2020

Yixiang Ng of the Ministry of Health in Singapore and colleagues review the first 100 cases of COVID-19 in Singapore to assess the impact of the country’s multi-pronged surveillance and containment strategy (3/13).