Research Examines China’s Progress On Health-Related SDGs

Dec 12, 2019

Brookings: The 5 problems China must tackle now to achieve the 2030 health SDGs
Shu Chen, research associate and coordinator with the Global Health Research Center at Duke Kunshan University; Wenhui Mao, senior research and policy associate with the Center for Policy Impact in Global Health, at the Duke Global Health Institute; and Shenglan Tang, Mary & James Semans Professor of Medicine and Global Health and deputy director of the Duke Global Health Institute, discuss their research on China’s progress toward achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals. The authors cite their related article in PLOS Medicine and identify five key health challenges facing China — hepatitis, tuberculosis, non-communicable diseases, out-of-pocket spending, and aging — and three actions the country can take to get closer to achieving health-related SDGs (12/11).

