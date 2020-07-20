Melinda Gates Discusses Importance Of Focus On Women During Pandemic In Opinion Piece, Interview; Gates Foundation Investing In Efforts To Develop Vaccines, Therapies

Borgen Magazine: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation COVID-19 Response

“The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a leading voice in the fight against global poverty through innovation and promoting equal access to healthcare and education. At the Coronavirus Global Response Summit on May 4, the Gates Foundation committed an additional $125 million to the global COVID-19 response. This pushed its total contribution to $300 million towards battling the pandemic. The foundation’s goal is to develop testing, therapies, and vaccines, as well as to promote equal access to these resources…” (Cullen, 7/20).

The Guardian (Nigeria): Gates tasks policymakers on protection of women, girls in fight against COVID-19

“In a paper titled ‘The Pandemic’s Toll on Women and Girls,’ Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates, has tasked global leaders and policymakers on the protection of women and girls in the fight against the coronavirus. Gates said that to recover fully from this pandemic, leaders must respond to the ways that it is affecting men and women differently…” (Adepetun, 7/17).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: INTERVIEW — Look to women to drive global economic recovery from pandemic — Melinda Gates

“Efforts to help the world economy recover from the coronavirus crisis must give a lead role to women, even as the pandemic deals an especially sharp blow to their jobs and finances, philanthropist Melinda Gates said. Recovery policies and strategies that focus on women — and do not minimize or overlook them — will prove the most successful, the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said in an interview this week. … Gates spoke following the publication this week of an opinion piece she wrote in Foreign Affairs magazine, in which she outlined policy proposals focused on women…” (Wulfhorst, 7/17).