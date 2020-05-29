Posts, Releases Address Menstrual Health, Polio, HIV/AIDS, Other Global Health-Related Issues

Brookings: What makes the World Bank so influential — its money or its ideas?

Bradley Parks, executive director of AidData and nonresident fellow with the Center for Global Development, and colleagues (5/19).

Devpolicy Blog: Collaborating for menstrual health rights in the Pacific

Chelsea Huggett, technical lead for equality and inclusion at WaterAid Australia, and Michelle Laws, GAP regional program manager at Marie Stopes International (5/28).

Global Health Governance: Special Issue: Climate Change and Global Health Governance (Multiple authors, Spring 2020).

Global Polio Eradication Initiative: Stronger role of women at all levels crucial to end polio for good (5/27).

UNAIDS: Caribbean community organizations call for decisive action to end homophobic abuse and cyberbullying (5/29).

UNAIDS: UNAIDS celebrates the life of pioneer AIDS activist Larry Kramer (5/28).

WHO: Stop tobacco industry exploitation of children and young people (5/29).