Devex Highlights News From AIDS 2020 Conference, Event With Global Fund Executive Director

Devex: Where does the HIV/AIDS movement go from here?

“COVID-19 has disrupted the HIV/AIDS response, as it has done for so many other global health priorities. But the HIV/AIDS community wasn’t on track to hit its targets for 2020 even before the pandemic hit. … At the AIDS 2020 conference, the U.N. AIDS agency shared updates on its plans and heard from activists, researchers, and policymakers about what steps the HIV/AIDS community must take in partnership with other sectors to turn gains into success…” (Cheney, 7/13).

Devex: Peter Sands breaks down the ‘huge amount at stake’ for HIV progress

“Fresh off a $14 billion replenishment in October, Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, thought 2020 would be the year to get the world back on track in reducing the rate of HIV infections. The funds raised were enough for the organization to increase allocations to countries by over 23%, which Sands hoped would accelerate the end of the epidemic. ‘And then, of course, COVID comes,’ Sands said, speaking Friday during a Devex event as the 23rd International AIDS Conference concluded…” (Welsh, 7/13).

Devex: Layered programs key to preventing HIV infections for adolescent girls

“Adolescent girls and young women in sub-Saharan Africa are more than twice as likely to contract HIV than their male peers, and assessing efforts to address the challenge and chart a new way forward was a key focus of discussions at the International AIDS Conference…” (Saldinger, 7/13).

Devex: Q&A: Is COVID-19 helping or hindering progress toward an HIV vaccine?

“The COVID-19 health crisis has captured much of the world’s attention and resources. At this week’s 23rd International AIDS Conference, the pandemic has also highlighted gaps in investments and engagement in HIV vaccine development efforts…” (Ravelo, 7/13).