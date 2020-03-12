menu

Parliamentary Committee To Conduct Evaluation Of U.K. DFID, Aid Impacts

Mar 12, 2020

Devex: Parliamentary group to examine the effectiveness of U.K. aid
“The U.K. Parliament’s aid watchdog is launching a wide-ranging investigation into the impact of U.K. aid and the Department for International Development. The ‘Effectiveness of U.K. Aid’ inquiry will be run by the newly selected International Development Committee and will contribute to the government’s integrated review of security, defense, development, and foreign policy. It will be open to submissions of evidence until the end of April, and the results are set to publish in June…” (Worley, 3/12).

