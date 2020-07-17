Final Report Of U.K. Parliament International Development Committee Raises Concerns Over DFID, FCO Merger, Says Reputation Could Be ‘Damaged Beyond Repair’

Devex: U.K.’s reputation could be ‘damaged beyond repair’ by DFID merger

“The United Kingdom’s reputation could be ‘damaged beyond repair’ by the merger of the Department for International Development into the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, the chair of the parliamentary watchdog for aid has warned. Sarah Champion, a member of Parliament who heads the cross-party International Development Committee, made the comments as the IDC published a scathing review of the government’s ‘impulsive’ merger decision…” (Worley, 7/16).

The Guardian: DfiD merger will ‘severely impact’ U.K.’s status, concludes cross-party inquiry

“…Publishing its final report from its inquiry into the effectiveness of U.K. aid, the IDC raised concerns about the lack of consultation ahead of the merger and asked for a full explanation to be given to parliament, including why the decision had been taken amid a pandemic and when the U.K. aid budget was facing multi-billion-pound cuts. The committee also called on the government to outline its plans for DfiD’s staff and experts and to clarify how its ‘refreshed international policy’ would help towards meeting the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals, to which the U.K. is committed…” (McVeigh, 7/16).