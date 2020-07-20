Pandemic Gaining Momentum In Africa, Asia; NYT Examines Europe’s COVID-19 Response; Brazil Health Workers May Have Spread Virus To Indigenous Populations; Syrian Government Takes Action As Cases Rise; White House Seeks To Block Funding For CDC, Testing, Tracing
AFRICA
AP: Home learning, reopening schools especially hard in Africa (Muhumuza et al., 7/20).
BBC: Why some Kenyans still deny coronavirus exists (7/20).
Bloomberg: Nairobi Hospital Builds Virus Facility for U.N. Africa Workers (Malingha, 7/19).
Bloomberg: South Africa Data May Underreport Virus Deaths, Experts Say (Bax et al., 7/18).
Financial Times: ‘The pandemic is gaining momentum’: Africa prepares for surge in infections (Pilling, 7/19).
ASIA
AP: Families step in at Kabul COVID-19 ward to care for patients (Akhgar, 7/20).
AP: Asia Today: Outbreak in northwest China spreads to 2nd city (7/20).
TIME: Coronavirus Is Surging All Over Asia and the Pacific. Here’s What the Rest of the World Can Learn (Gunia, 7/17).
EUROPE
New York Times: Europe Said It Was Pandemic Ready. Pride Was Its Downfall (Kirkpatrick et al., 7/20).
LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN
New Humanitarian: Haitian mental health needs rise yet again with COVID-19 trauma (Obert, 7/17).
New York Times: Brazil Health Workers May Have Spread Coronavirus to Indigenous People (Andreoni et al., 7/19).
Thomson Reuters Foundation: Fears of HIV spike in Jamaica as pandemic hits prevention efforts (Chappell, 7/20).
Washington Post: As coronavirus explodes in Venezuela, Maduro’s government blames ‘biological weapon’: the country’s returning refugees (Herrero et al., 7/19).
MIDDLE EAST
PRI: Israel considers a second lockdown as coronavirus cases surge (Oseran, 7/17).
Washington Post: Coronavirus cases suspiciously low in Syria, but new uptick is spurring the government to act (Dadouch/Khattab, 7/18).
NORTH AMERICA
CNBC: Governors urge Trump administration to delay shift of coronavirus data away from CDC, while Democratic senators push for reversal (Feuer, 7/17).
New York Times: Vulnerable Border Community Battles Virus on ‘A Straight Up Trajectory’ (Dickerson, 7/19).
POLITICO: Trump admin allows group Covid-19 testing (Ollstein, 7/18).
VOA News: White House Seeks to Block Funding for CDC, Coronavirus Testing and Contact Tracing (7/19).
Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 140,000 in U.S., as Trump Sees Flare-Ups as ‘Burning Embers’ (Calvert et al., 7/19).