Pakistan Reports More Than 100 Polio Cases In 2019; 125 Cases Recorded Globally, More Than 4 Times Number Than Year-To-Date 2018

Dec 20, 2019

Dawn: 7 new polio cases take national total to 111 this year
“Seven new cases of polio have been reported from across the country, taking the overall tally of polio cases in the country this year to 111…” (Khan, 12/19).

Outbreak News Today: Pakistan wild polio cases top 100, Global cases quadruple 2018 numbers
“…In addition to the cases in Pakistan, neighboring Afghanistan — the second of three remaining polio endemic countries — two WPV1 cases were reported in the past week, … bringing the total number of WPV1 cases reported in 2019 to 24. Globally, 125 WPV1 cases have been reported, more than four times as many cases as 2018 at this time (30)…” (12/19).

