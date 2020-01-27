menu

Pakistan Records First Cases Of Polio In 2020

Jan 27, 2020

Outbreak News Today: Pakistan reports 1st wild poliovirus case of 2020
“Officials with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) have reported the first wild poliovirus 1 (WPV1) case of 2020 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. … Additionally, four WPV1-positive environmental samples were reported: one each from Punjab and FATA provinces and two from Balochistan province…” (1/24).

Additional coverage of polio in Pakistan and Afghanistan is available from Dawn, Foreign Policy, and VOA.

