Pakistan Records First Cases Of Polio In 2020

Outbreak News Today: Pakistan reports 1st wild poliovirus case of 2020

“Officials with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) have reported the first wild poliovirus 1 (WPV1) case of 2020 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. … Additionally, four WPV1-positive environmental samples were reported: one each from Punjab and FATA provinces and two from Balochistan province…” (1/24).

