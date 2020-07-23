menu

Opinion Pieces Address U.S. Response, Animal Research, Country Debt, Other COVID-19 Topics

Jul 23, 2020

Devex: Opinion: Focusing on rebuilding businesses after COVID-19
Liz Lloyd, chief impact officer at CDC Group (7/23).

The Hill: Torturing fewer animals will mean burying fewer people
David N. Cassuto, professor of law at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, and Stephen Wells, executive director and CEO of the Animal Legal Defense Fund (7/22).

The Hill: It’s time for Trump administration doctors to speak up — whatever the consequences
Norbert Goldfield, practicing internist and founder of Ask Nurses and Doctors, and colleagues (7/22).

IPS: Covid-19 Compounds Developing Country Debt Burdens
Anis Chowdhury, adjunct professor at Western Sydney University & University of New South Wales in Australia, and Jomo Kwame Sundaram, former economics professor and former U.N. assistant secretary general for economic development (7/23).

NEJM: Childhood Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome — A New Challenge in the Pandemic
Michael Levin, professor of pediatrics and international child health at Imperial College London (7/23).

Scientific American: What AIDS Taught Us about Dealing with COVID-19
William A. Haseltine, chair and president of ACCESS Health International (7/22).

