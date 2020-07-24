Blogs, Releases Address U.S. DFC’s Measurement Tool, Implications Of E.U. Recovery Deal For International Development, Other Global Health Topics

Center for Global Development: Strengthen Your IQ! Rethinking Development Impact with DFC’s New Ex-Ante Measurement Tool

Jocilyn Estes, program coordinator, and Clemence Landers, policy fellow, both with CGD (7/23).

IFRC: South Asia floods: 9.6 million people swamped as humanitarian crisis deepens (7/22).

IHME: Mapping male circumcision for HIV prevention efforts in sub-Saharan Africa

Michael Cork, post-bachelor fellow at IHME, and colleagues (7/22).

ODI: What the E.U. recovery fund means for Europe and international development

Marta Foresti, director of ODI Europe (7/23).

Tuft University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science: Nutrition in Africa’s drylands: a conceptual framework for addressing acute malnutrition

Helen Young, research director and professor with Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science (July 2020).

UNICEF: Number of separated children rising fast as Ebola spreads in Equateur Province of DRC (7/23).

World Economic Forum: The world needs 6 million new nurses by 2030

Douglas Broom, senior writer with Formative Content (7/22).