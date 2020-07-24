menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Blogs, Releases Address U.S. DFC’s Measurement Tool, Implications Of E.U. Recovery Deal For International Development, Other Global Health Topics

Jul 24, 2020

Center for Global Development: Strengthen Your IQ! Rethinking Development Impact with DFC’s New Ex-Ante Measurement Tool
Jocilyn Estes, program coordinator, and Clemence Landers, policy fellow, both with CGD (7/23).

IFRC: South Asia floods: 9.6 million people swamped as humanitarian crisis deepens (7/22).

IHME: Mapping male circumcision for HIV prevention efforts in sub-Saharan Africa
Michael Cork, post-bachelor fellow at IHME, and colleagues (7/22).

ODI: What the E.U. recovery fund means for Europe and international development
Marta Foresti, director of ODI Europe (7/23).

Tuft University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science: Nutrition in Africa’s drylands: a conceptual framework for addressing acute malnutrition
Helen Young, research director and professor with Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science (July 2020).

UNICEF: Number of separated children rising fast as Ebola spreads in Equateur Province of DRC (7/23).

World Economic Forum: The world needs 6 million new nurses by 2030
Douglas Broom, senior writer with Formative Content (7/22).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.