Opinion Pieces Discuss President Trump’s Decision To Withdraw U.S. From WHO, Potential Impact On Global Health, U.S. Global Standing
Arab News: America’s withdrawal from the WHO is unhealthy for us all
Cornelia Meyer, business consultant, macro-economist, and energy expert (5/30).
CNN: The real cost of Trump’s WHO pullout
Hajer Naili, communications and media manager at the Soufan Center (5/31).
Foreign Policy: Trump Scapegoats China and WHO — and Americans Will Suffer
Laurie Garrett, former senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations (5/30).
New York Times: Leaving the WHO Shows Poor Leadership
Will Hurd (R-Tex.) (5/29).
POLITICO: Why Ditching the WHO Will Backfire on Trump
John A. Tures, professor of political science at LaGrange College (5/30).
STAT: By cutting ties with the World Health Organization, Trump endangers global public health
Sandro Galea, physician, dean of the Boston University School of Public Health, and chair of the Board of Directors of the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (5/31).
Xinhua: Walking away from WHO, Washington is drifting to antithesis of humanity
Wang Lei, writer for Xinhua (5/30).