Opinion Pieces Discuss Multimorbidity In Low-Income Countries, Bill Gates’s Global Health Efforts, USAID’s New Religious Freedom Adviser
The Conversation: A new global health pattern: longer life for the poor, with more ailments
Justine Ina Davies, professor of global health at the Institute for Applied Research, and Maria Odland, research fellow for global health, both at the University of Birmingham (5/21).
New York Times: Bill Gates Is the Most Interesting Man in the World
Timothy Egan, contributing opinion writer at the New York Times (5/22).
Washington Post: New USAID religious-freedom adviser has history of anti-Islam comments
Josh Rogin, columnist for the Global Opinions section at the Washington Post and political analyst for CNN (5/27).