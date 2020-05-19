menu

Editorials, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response, Including Accelerating Therapeutic Interventions, Vaccines

May 19, 2020

The Atlantic: Is Trump Lying About the Coronavirus, or Does He Not Understand It?
Conor Friedersdorf, staff writer at the Atlantic (5/19).

IPS: Opinion: South Africa Must Respond — & Lead — on COVID-19 & SDGs
Leila Fourie, Group CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and Fani Titi, CEO of Investec, both members of the U.N. Secretary-General’s Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance (5/18).

JAMA: Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV)
Francis S. Collins, director of the NIH, and Paul Stoffels, vice chair of the executive committee and chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson (5/18).

New York Times: Letters to the Editor: Covid-19 Deaths in Moscow: The Government’s Account
Alexey Khripun, head of the Moscow Healthcare Department (5/18).

Scientific American: How to Snuff Out the Next Pandemic
David J. Ecker, scientist at Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Janus-I Science (5/18).

Scientific American: The Things We’ve Lost in the Pandemic
Ben Santer, atmospheric scientist and member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences (5/19).

Washington Post: China agreed to a global WHO review. Where was Trump?
Editorial Board (5/18).

Washington Post: Did Sweden make the right call on limiting its lockdown?
Editorial Board (5/18).

Washington Post: The coronavirus pandemic is developing in the shadow of famine. The combination would be deadly
Michael Gerson, columnist at the Washington Post (5/18).

Washington Post: The Democrats’ $3 trillion coronavirus bill has zero funding for international assistance
Josh Rogin, columnist for the Global Opinions section of the Washington Post and political analyst for CNN (5/19).

