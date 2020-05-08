Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Role Of Different Sectors In Response Efforts

Devex: Opinion: To deliver a COVID-19 vaccine equitably, we must start planning now

Deborah Atherly, global head of policy, access, and introduction for PATH’s center for vaccine innovation and access (5/7).

Devex: Opinion: The coronavirus response needs local communities and faith leaders

Ruth Faber, CEO of EU-CORD, and colleagues (5/7).

Devex: Opinion: How social enterprises are playing a role in COVID-19 response

Mara Hansen Staples, partner and co-founder of Impact for Health, and colleagues (5/6).

The Conversation: Coronavirus found in semen of young men with COVID-19

Peter Ellis, lecturer in molecular biology and reproduction; Mark Wass, reader in computational biology; and Martin Michaelis, professor of molecular medicine, all at the University of Kent (5/7).

Financial Times: Letter: Small island states deserve the G20’s attention

David Doyle, ambassador of St. Kitts & Nevis to UNESCO, and Everson Hull, ambassador of St. Kitts & Nevis to the Organization of American States (5/7).

Foreign Policy: In the Coronavirus Era, Trump’s ‘America First’ Means ‘Latin America Alone’

Jose W. Fernandez, assistant secretary of state for economic, energy, and business affairs during the Obama administration (5/7).

The Lancet: COVID-19 in Brazil: ‘So what?’

Editorial Board (5/9).

The Lancet: Access to lifesaving medical resources for African countries: COVID-19 testing and response, ethics, and politics

Matthew M. Kavanagh, assistant professor of global health and director of global health policy and politics at Georgetown’s O’Neill Institute, and colleagues (5/7).

Newsweek: The United Nations is Using Coronavirus Funding to Promote Abortion

Elyssa Koren, director of United Nations advocacy at ADF International (5/8).

New York Times: Spoiled Milk, Rotten Vegetables and a Very Broken Food System

Jennifer Clapp, professor in the School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability at the University of Waterloo (5/8).

New York Times: Is the Cure for Covid in the Rocky Mountains?

Charlie Warzel, New York Times opinion writer at large (5/7).

Project Syndicate: The Pandemic’s Gender Imperative

Ann Linde, Sweden’s minister of foreign affairs, and Arancha González, Spain’s minister of foreign affairs (5/8).

Project Syndicate: The Global Resilience Imperative

Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and professor of earth system science at the University of Potsdam, and Ottmar Edenhofer, director and chief economist of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, director of the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change, and professor of the economics of climate change at Technische Universität Berlin (5/7).

Wall Street Journal: Who Should Lead the Virus Fight?

James Freeman, assistant editor of the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page (5/7).

Washington Post: Kenya is turning a public health crisis into a law-and-order one

Patrick Gathara, Global Opinions columnist at the Washington Post (5/7).

Washington Post: The pandemic shows why Taiwan is a far better partner than the People’s Republic

Josh Rogin, columnist at the Washington Post (5/7).

Washington Post: The U.S. and Britain’s coronavirus calamities

Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs writer at the Washington Post (5/8).