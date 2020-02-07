menu

ODI Paper Examines Evidence-Informed Decision-Making For Health Policy In LMICs

Feb 07, 2020

Overseas Development Institute: Measuring evidence-informed decision-making processes in low- and middle-income countries
In a briefing paper, Anne Buffardi, senior research fellow at ODI, and colleagues discuss evidence-informed decision-making (EIDM) in the international development sector, with a focus on low- and middle-income countries. The authors write, “This brief focuses on health policy and characterizes the evidence base on EIDM, identifies specific measurement challenges, and discusses considerations for the design of future assessments” (February 2020).

