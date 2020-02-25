menu

ODI Study Examines Sexual, Reproductive Health, Role Of Social Norms In Cuba

Feb 25, 2020

Overseas Development Institute: Family, sexuality, and sexual and reproductive health in Cuba: the role of social norms
“Globally, today’s cohort of adolescents and young people is the largest ever, and 90% of them live in low- and middle-income countries. This study aims to enhance knowledge and evidence on how best to reach poor and vulnerable persons in developing countries, especially women and girls, by exploring [three] research questions within the Cuban context … This report, based on a literature review and interviews with 74 people in two sites in Cuba, presents findings related to [sexual and reproductive health (SRH)]. … A companion report presents findings related to women’s economic empowerment in Cuba…” (Samuels et al., February 2020).

