menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

CGD Experts Examine Cancer Treatment Prioritization In LMICs

Mar 10, 2020

Center for Global Development: Does Cancer Treatment Warrant Special Consideration from Health Decision-Makers in Low- and Middle-Income Countries?
Adrian Gheorghe, visiting fellow at the Center for Global Development, and colleagues write, “In this blog we consider whether cancer should receive special attention compared to other diseases and public health concerns when allocating scarce public health resources in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). By ‘special’ we mean: priority in consideration of cancer treatments as part of value assessments; the criteria used to assess whether a treatment represents good value for money; and the reimbursement mechanisms” (3/9).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.