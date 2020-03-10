CGD Experts Examine Cancer Treatment Prioritization In LMICs

Center for Global Development: Does Cancer Treatment Warrant Special Consideration from Health Decision-Makers in Low- and Middle-Income Countries?

Adrian Gheorghe, visiting fellow at the Center for Global Development, and colleagues write, “In this blog we consider whether cancer should receive special attention compared to other diseases and public health concerns when allocating scarce public health resources in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). By ‘special’ we mean: priority in consideration of cancer treatments as part of value assessments; the criteria used to assess whether a treatment represents good value for money; and the reimbursement mechanisms” (3/9).