Nutrition Advocates Highlight 2020 As Key Year For Remaining Work To Reach World Health Assembly, 2030 Goals

Jan 06, 2020

Devex: 2020 must be year of action on nutrition, advocates say
“The year 2019 saw the release of several major data-driven reports demonstrating the uphill climb to meet key international nutrition goals. … With five years left to meet the World Health Assembly goals and 10 to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, nutrition advocates say 2020 is a key year for the work remaining to eliminate hunger and ensure a diverse, nutritious, and sustainable diet for the nearly 8 billion people on the rapidly warming planet…” (Welsh, 1/2).

